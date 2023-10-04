  • Date: October 5, 2023
QSE Index Drops 45.78 Points at Start of Trading

The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 45.78 points, or 0.45%, at the beginning of Wednesdays trading to reach the level of 10,227 points, compared to yesterday’s closing.

The performance of QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in Industrials by 0.87%; Insurance by 0.65%; Transportation by 0.45%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.43%; Real Estate by 0.28%; and Bank and Financial Services by 0.22%. The index saw a rise only in Telecoms by 0.26%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2,335 transactions worth QR 68.909 million, distributed to 25.648 million shares

Source: Qatar News Agency

