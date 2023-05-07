Monday, May 8, 2023
Qatar Welcomes Joint Saudi-US Initiative on Sudan Preliminary Talks

State of Qatar welcomed the joint Saudi-US statement, announcing the start of preliminary talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah.

In a statement on Saturday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hopes that the talks in Jeddah would pave the way for ending hostilities and launching extended negotiations that bring together all Sudanese political forces to arrive at a permanent and comprehensive peace agreement that realizes the Sudanese people’s aspirations of stability, prosperity, and development

Source: Saudi Press Agency

