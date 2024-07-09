Protest in Al-Safia district to congratulate security achievements

A rally organized in Al-Safiya District in Sanaa to congratulate the major security achievement of arresting the American-Zionist spy network.

The participants in the protest denounced the conspiracies and plans of the American and Zionist enemy that targeted the Yemeni people in various fields.

A statement issued by the movement noted the vigilance of the security services and the achievement they achieved for the Yemeni people who have been steadfast in the face of aggression for more than nine years.

Source: Yemen News Agency