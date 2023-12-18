Prince El Hassan attends Arabic Language Academy’s activities on World Arabic Language Day



Amman: HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), attended the Jordanian Arabic Language Academy activities on Monday to commemorate World Arabic Language Day and the centennial of the establishment of the “Scientific Academy in the Arab East” at the Academy’s headquarters in Amman.

Prince El Hassan emphasized in his address that language is more than just a tool of expression but also an objective analytical space that takes into consideration living situations while stressing Renaissance principles.

“The Arabic language is regarded as an incubator of civilization in all its forms, and the mother tongue is one of the pillars of any Renaissance project.”When discussing the nation, the mother tongue must be included to promote the idea of unifying patriotism and commonality rather than exclusion,” Prince El Hassan said.

HRH reiterated the need for a national strategy to promote, disseminate, and conserve the Arabic language, emphasizing the importance of forming a body of eld

ers to oversee the creation of this strategy.

Prince El Hassan stated that the four nationalities that comprise the nation’s pillars Arabs, Persians, Turks, and Kurds represent the backbone of civilization in the Levant. “The presence of this national pluralism and religious and linguistic diversity has enriched the economic, social, and cultural life in the Levant region and in the Arabian Peninsula.”

Prince El Hassan urged Arab academies to address the challenges they face by boosting solid institutional work in developing modern Arabic dictionaries and activating the role of the Arabic language globally, with a focus on inspiring and creative stylistics in addressing others, as well as paying attention to teaching the Arabic language at all levels.

Source: Jordan News Agency