Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Ukrainian Prime Minister

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here on Friday with HE Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

At the outset of the meeting, HE Ukrainian Prime Minister welcomed HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation, reaffirming his keenness to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries. He also thanked His Excellency for the position of the State of Qatar on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the Ukrainian Prime Minister for his warm reception and hospitality, reiterating Qatar’s firm position, since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, on the importance to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, investment, energy, infrastructure, digital technology, demining, and exporting grains to consuming countries according to priorities of need.

The two sides agreed to establish working groups between them to coordinate regarding the support provided by the State of Qatar, in addition to the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and ways to resolve it peacefully. They also exchanged views on extending the Black Sea grain deal.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted efforts by all parties to renew the agreement to enhance global food security. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency