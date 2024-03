Amman: Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, on Wednesday stood at JD44 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD42.20 as a selling price.

According to the Jordan Jewelers Association’s daily bulletin, the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD51.20 and JD39.30, respectively.

Source: Jordan News Agency