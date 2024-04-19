President Al-Mashat offers his condolences on death of Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Shara’i



His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, sent a telegram of condolences and on the death of Dr. Abdul Karim Muhammad Al-Shar’i after a life full of giving in serving the nation in the health field.

In the telegram that he sent to the deceased’s children, Akram, Ashraf, Amjad, Ahmed, and Yahya, President Al-Mashat praised the deceased’s virtues and his contribut to the medical field in the various facilities in which he worked, most recently as deputy director of the Republican Hospital… noting that the deceased was one of the first dentists in Yemen and prominent in this field.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the children of the deceased and all his legitimate family regarding this affliction… asking Allah Almighty to cover him with mercy and forgiveness, to dwell him in spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.

Source: Yemen News Agency