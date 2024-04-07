Preparations for 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Continue

Doha: The organizing committee of the 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Taishan) continues preparations for the global event to be staged from April 17 to 20 in the Women’s Sport Committee hall at Aspire Academy. It is organized by the Qatar Gymnastics Federation for the eleventh year in a row, with the participation of 150 male and female players representing 50 countries, and it qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In a press statement today, head of the organizing committee Ali Al Hitmi confirmed that preparations are underway to organize a distinguished edition, as the committee seeks to complete all arrangements for the tournament will all committees working at different times, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, praising the great role played by all the employees to complete the preparations of the tournament hall and the warm-up and training hall.

Al Hitmi noted keenness on providing all that related to the organization in terms of the main playing hall and checking on the equipment, es

pecially since the tournament is being held in a hall different from that of the previous editions, which is the Women’s Sport Committee hall, as the Aspire hall is busy with preparations for the world swimming championships that Qatar hosted recently.

