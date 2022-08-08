Post-War Italian Supercars join Stellar Offering of European Grand Touring Cars as Final Additions to the 90 Car Lineup for the inaugural Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center Auction

Selected final additions include an exhilarating and pristine 1995 Ferrari F50, 1990 Ferrari F40, 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, peerless 1971 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman LWB Landaulet and, 1954 Bentley R-Type Continental by H.J. Mulliner and join Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 and remarkable 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB ‘Tour de France’ as auction highlights

Monterey Jet Center Auction includes the 28-car offering of the “Fleischman Collection”, Watch the full-length video of Senior Car Specialist David Swig and owner William “Bill” Fleischman as they discuss some of the highlights of the collection, largely offered without reserve

The exquisite 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Spezial Roadster is highlighted in a newly released full-length video featuring independent Automotive Historian Jonathan Sierakowski who discusses the numerous merits and unique aspects of the Spezial Roadster

Watch the full-length video of Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 including an interview with longtime friend Sir Jackie Stewart along with Ben Collins, aka “The Stig” who shares his driving experience of the car

Broad Arrow Auctions is delighted to announce the final consignments for the upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction this 18 August in Monterey, California. The inaugural auction for the company will feature an impressive selection of motor cars ranging from pre-war and post-war American and European Classics to a wide selection of modern collectibles and supercars. The complete digital catalogue can be viewed here

The Broad Arrow auction will be held on Thursday, 18 August at 4:00 pm PDT, with a public preview opening Wednesday, 17 August at 9:00 am until 3:00 pm PDT and a private preview starting at 5:00 pm for the guests of the Hagerty Motorlux event, tickets for which can be purchased directly at www.motorlux.com. Public preview on Thursday, 18 August, will open at 9:00 am PDT, with the auction open to registered bidders and their guests only beginning at 4:00 pm PDT.

Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow Group, said, “We are excited to announce the full lineup of cars and memorabilia for Broad Arrow Group’s inaugural auction. We have been working diligently over the past several months to assemble a world-class offering that we believe will excite car collectors and enthusiasts around the world. We are deeply appreciative of many clients who have entrusted us to offer their cars at our first-ever auction. I also want to recognize the tremendous efforts from our car specialists, team members, and our partners at Hagerty. We look forward to welcoming collectors, enthusiasts, and industry participants to our inaugural Monterey Jet Center Auction this August.”

Final additions to the roster include the 1995 Ferrari F50, with an estimate of $4,400,000 – $5,000,000. An exceptional example and one of only 349 originally produced, the three-owner car presented here just received its annual service at Ferrari of Houston and is fully documented by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini. Ferrari Classiche Certified in 2017, the USA-spec F50 is accompanied by all tool kits, hardtop cases, and appropriate handbooks.

Another show-stopping highlight is the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman (LWB) Six-Door Landaulet, with an estimate of $2,000,000 – $2,500,000, and one of just 26 six-door 600 Pullman landaulets built between 1963 and 1981, constructed ostensibly without regard or concern for cost. A fully numbers-matching example, the 600 Pullman has benefitted from a spectacular restoration without compromise by Kienle Automobiltechnik between 2016 and 2020. First owned by the Democratic Republic of Congo, it was factory ordered with a hydraulically actuated glass partition, intercom system, television, and tape recorder.Arguably one of the very finest examples extant, the availability of these regal and rare Landaulets is indeed noteworthy.

Following the theme of the world’s most elegant and rare post-war British and European cars, the 1954 Bentley R-Type Continental Sports Saloon by H.J. Mulliner, is an equally prized motor car. Estimated to achieve $2,200,000 – $2,600,000 at auction, the example presented here is the 1954 New York Auto Show Car which is one of just 41 left-hand drive standard shift cars. Notably, it was first owned by William Brewster, associated with famed Rolls-Royce coach builder Brewster & Co. Today, it is simply resplendent following a complete restoration by marque specialists, Vantage Motorworks in Miami, Florida.

Another grand touring highlight of the auction includes the 1957 Bentley Continental S1 Fastback Sports Saloon by H.J. Mulliner (Estimate: $800,000 – $1,000,000). And for something completely different, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet Final Edition (Estimate: $500,000 – $600,000) also joins as yet another rare and interesting car included within the auction. Additional Ferrari highlights also include an outstanding example of the iconic 1990 Ferrari F40, with an estimate of $1,950,000 – $2,150,000 as well as a virtually brand new and well-specified 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, with an estimate of $750,000 – $950,000.

Another fitting entry for the auction is the 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 (estimate: $1,600,000 – $1,900,000). This exceptionally well-prepared example is fitted with an upgraded air conditioning system, shows less than 700 miles from new, and benefits from over $20,000 spent perfecting the car since July 2021. Lastly, one of the ultimate in Italian sports cars, the 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (Estimate: $1,600,000 – $1,900,000) joins the offering. One of only a select few finished in Argento Indianapolis Metallizzato; the matching numbers example has benefitted from years of routine care and maintenance throughout its life.

The Broad Arrow Auction will take place on Thursday, 18 August, at the Monterey Jet Center alongside the Motorlux event that builds on the legacy of McCall’s Motorworks Revival under Hagerty’s stewardship. The auction will feature 91 exceptional motor cars and includes previously announced highlights led by Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 being offered on behalf of the Connery family. Additional highlights include a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB “Tour de France” and seven low-mileage modern supercars from The Halo Collection. Further details on all consignments can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

