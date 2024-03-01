Polish ambassador visits Rashid Al-Zyoud’s tomb on 8th anniversary of his martyrdom

Zarqa: On Friday, the eighth anniversary of Major Rashid Hussein Al-Zyoud’s martyrdom, the Polish Ambassador in Amman, Lucjan Karpinski, paid a visit to his tomb in the Martyrs’ Cemetery in the Grisa area of the Al-Hashimiyya District.

The Martyr Rashid Al-Zyoud Association for Charitable and Development Works was the first place the Polish Ambassador visited after departing from the Martyrs’ Cemetery. Retired Major General Hussein Al-Zyoud, the father of the martyr, greeted him.

The ambassador recalled the hero Rashid’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorist organizations, pointing out that the martyr Al-Zyoud facilitated the growth of ties and improved collaboration between the Republic of Poland and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

On the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Rashid Al-Zyoud, it is noteworthy that the Polish Special Forces released a film honoring his valor in the joint security and defense operations between the Jordanian and Polish Special Operations. Additionally, the Polish Speci

al Missions Unit had previously announced the naming of one of the most significant military training sites in Poland and the construction of a memorial to the martyr. The unit bears his name as a tribute to his bravery and collaborative quality operations.

It is noteworthy that on March 1, 2016, the brave Al-Zyoud was killed in the Irbid Governorate when fighting with a terrorist cell.

Source: Jordan News Agency