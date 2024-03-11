Police arrest driver who was caught on tape causing hit-and-run collision with traffic sergeant

Amman: The police have apprehended a driver who caused a hit-and-run collision with a traffic sergeant in Amman after the latter attempted to stop him on suspicion of driving without license plates, as revealed in a video footage that circulated on social media platforms on Monday evening.

The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that the video showed a traffic sergeant being hit by a car after he followed a vehicle that appeared without license plates.

The traffic sergeant was sent to the hospital and is reportedly in moderate condition, according to the spokesperson.

He clarified that the sergeant was carrying out his official duties on an Amman street when he observed a car driving without a license plate, which made him suspicious. The driver ignored his attempts to halt it, and the traffic sergeant pursued him. The driver then abruptly changed lanes, hitting the traffic sergeant’s motorcycle in the process, and took off running.

He stated that immediately following the accident

and the traffic sergeant’s arrival at the hospital, an investigative team was able to identify the vehicle and its driver after gathering information. The driver was arrested, and an investigation was launched against him in preparation for his referral to the judiciary.

Source: Jordan News Agency