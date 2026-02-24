Petroleum Development Oman Awards Lufkin Industries Multi-Year Contract for Rod Driven Progressive Cavity Pump Systems (RDPCP) for South Oman

Building on Nearly a Decade of Proven Performance in Oman Since the early 2000’s, the New Contract Reinforces Lufkin’s Track Record of Success and Partnership with Petroleum Development Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lufkin Industries (“Lufkin”), a global leader in artificial lift solutions, has been awarded by Petroleum Development Oman’s (“PDO”), a multi-year performance contract to deliver Rod Driven Progressive Cavity Pumping (“RDPCP”) systems across the Marmul-Rahab-Thuleilat-Qaharir (Marmul and RTQ) fields. The award solidifies Lufkin’s position as one of PDO’s most trusted long-term partners in production optimization and field execution.

The win extends Lufkin’s successful partnership with PDO, which began in the early 2000’s and has consistently delivered asset reliability, engineering innovation, and strong localization outcomes in Oman’s oilfields. Under the new Marmul-RTQ award, Lufkin will continue supplying high-performance RDPCP equipment, deployment services, and production optimization support.

“This award reaffirms the strength of our partnership with PDO and our shared commitment to long-term field success,” said Brent Baumann, Chief Executive Officer of Lufkin. “From day one, we’ve focused on delivering not just reliable artificial lift systems, but a broader ecosystem of service, innovation, and localization wrapped in safety that supports Oman’s production goals. We’re honored to continue building on this foundation with Marmul-RTQ.”

Over the past twenty years, Lufkin has become a top performer in Oman’s artificial lift market, achieving:

Over 2,000 Rod Lift Systems installed

Zero Non-Productive Time across new well deployments and replacements

An average pump run life of over 763 days for PCP Systems

‘Quarterly Performance Review’ scores consistently “On Target” and “Above Target”

Published technical papers in collaboration with PDO and a leading industrial partner, including breakthroughs in remote-controlled RDPCP operations as well as co-presentations with PDO at the SPE workshop in Cartegena, Colombia – all affirming Lufkin’s commitment to develop PCP optimization programs for PDO and the industry

“Our teams have earned trust in the field through consistency, technical excellence and collaboration,” said Craig Guillory, Vice President International Sales & Operations at Lufkin. “This win is not only a validation of our past performance but a challenge we’re proud to take on. We’re committed to delivering the same high standards in Marmul and RTQ that PDO has come to expect from Lufkin.”

Invested in Oman – Local Talent, Local Infrastructure

Lufkin’s approach to the Marmul-RTQ execution will continue emphasizing In Country Value. Currently, 87% of Lufkin’s field teams in Oman are local nationals, and the company has built up robust in-country infrastructure to support deployment, service, and optimization.

“Lufkin has proven itself as a high-performance partner for PDO. Their ability to deliver at an elevated level in any condition while also heavily investing in local capability development has made them a strategic part of our long-term production ecosystem.” – Statement from PDO.

The awarded scope will cover new well installations, workovers, optimization services, and life-of-well RDPCP support for Marmul and RTQ; a mission-critical portfolio for PDO’s future production targets.

About LUFKIN Industries

Lufkin Industries is a leading global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies, and services to the oil and gas industry. With over 100 years of industry leadership, LUFKIN manufactures a complete line of surface pumping units, sucker rods, downhole sucker rod pumps and automation systems worldwide. The company is recognized around the world as the industry standard and the benchmark others strive to attain. LUFKIN’s intelligent solutions are supported by an extensive global service footprint, staffed with highly skilled technicians capable of solving the most challenging well concerns.

