People-centered cities for better life highlighted in Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2024 was held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from October 31 to November 2 as one of the major events in Shanghai to mark this year’s World Cities Day, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

The starting point and ultimate goal of urban construction and development in a city is to create a better and happier life for the people. This year’s expo has set up an exhibition dedicated to showcasing the achievements in building a people-centered city in Shanghai, which are manifested in urban renewal, livable environment, green and low-carbon development, and smart city.

Shanghai is still amidst a transformative development. With a focus on major construction projects, significant progress is being made in the advancement of major laboratories, as well as high-tech industrial projects in Pudong, Lingang, and Zhangjiang. The city’s layout to build an international sci-tech innovation center is generally taking shape.

Greenery covers the whole city. The vibrant and alive circle-city ecological belt shines like a dazzling pearl, while the green spaces within the city are embedded like a green carpet, providing diverse choices for residents and tourists to explore the natural beauty.

Shanghai has continuously improved its multi-level housing and rental system to meet different needs of residents and boosted the supply of high-quality affordable housing in a bid to enhance the city’s competitiveness and soft power through making it a comfortable dwelling place.

The city also boasts a fine blend of culture. The urban renewal of Yuyuan Road has breathed new life into this century-old street by infrastructure upgrades that balance appearance and substance, commercial upgrades that blend local vitality with fashion trends, as well as industrial upgrades that promote industrial development and urban transformation.

Urban renewal, sustainable development, daily services made accessible to urban communities within a 15-minute radius, services friendly for all ages, etc., all these examples shown at the expo offer a glimpse into the ever-changing transformation of Shanghai.

