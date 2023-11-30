  • Date: December 1, 2023
Palestinian women delegation visits Jordanian field hospital, Nablus


A delegation from General Union of Palestinian Women (GUPW) on Thursday visited the private Jordanian field hospital, Nablus/1.

The delegation was briefed on the hospital’s various departments and their readiness to provide medical and therapeutic services to people in the West Bank.

Touring the hospital’s various facilities, the delegation valued Jordan’s “remarkable” efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership and its pivotal role in supporting steadfastness of the people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and protecting Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Jordan News Agency

