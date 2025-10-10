Over 11,100 Palestinian Prisoners Held in Israeli Detention Centers, Say Organizations

Ramallah: More than 11,100 Palestinian prisoners have been held in Israeli detention centers until October 1, 2025, Palestinian prisoner organizations reported on Wednesday. This figure is the highest recorded since the start of the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000 and excludes detainees from the Gaza Strip held in Israeli army detention camps.

According to Jordan News Agency, Israel’s Prison Service indicated that over 1,460 detainees are currently serving sentences, with around 350 either sentenced to life terms or indicted and facing life sentences. Among them, Abdullah Barghouti is serving the longest term with 67 life sentences, followed by Ibrahim Hamed with 54 life terms.

The organizations highlighted that among the prisoners, there are 17 veteran detainees, including four who have been repeatedly detained since 1986. These individuals are named as Ibrahim Abu Mukh, Ibrahim Bayadseh, Ahmed Abu Jaber, and Samir Abu Nimah. Additionally, 131 prisoners are serving sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years, and 166 prisoners are serving sentences between 21 to 30 years.

The report also noted the presence of 53 women prisoners, including three from the Gaza Strip, and two girls. Furthermore, more than 400 children are being held in Ofer and Megiddo prisons. The Israeli Prison Service stated that about 3,380 Palestinians are awaiting trial, and approximately 3,544 are held in administrative detention.