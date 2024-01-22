Orlando Credit Union Launches New Initiative Dedicated to Bettering the Communities It Serves

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Orlando Credit Union prepares to launch The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation on February 12, 2024. "This organization is dedicated to the betterment of people and communities through sponsorships, grant programs and receipt of donations," stated David Duncan, Charitable Foundation Vice Chair. "Rather than state a commitment and then hire a Charitable fundraiser to achieve Foundation donation contribution objectives, the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Board is directly involved in defining scope of objectives, plans for outreach and engagement, and demonstrates an investment in those we serve," added Duncan.

The Charitable Foundation’s areas of focus include:

Education

Financial Health and Wellness

Generational Wealth attainment

Community Investment

Affordable Housing

The leadership team of Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation includes:

Suzanne Weinstein, Chair

David Duncan, Vice Chair

Tom Dobbs, Treasurer

Ann Beecham, Secretary

The Charitable Foundation leadership is governed by a Board of Directors and is centered in Orlando, Florida, with a United States area of focus. "A central theme here is (Giving back. Giving more). As we live this idea, we define it as contributing to the communities we serve, enabling areas to prosper and then give more to the collective good of all of us. That’s what Americans do; let us join in supporting an idea that is about community betterment," noted Duncan.

To learn more, join as a member, and/or donate to The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation, please visit https://www.orlandocreditunion.org/charitable-foundation. The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation. Giving Back. Giving More.

Contact Information

Kaylee Greene

Content Marketing Specialist

kayleeg@orlandocreditunion.org

SOURCE: Orlando Credit Union

View the original press release on newswire.com.