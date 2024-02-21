OnePlus Launches the New Nord N30 SE 5G – Bigger, Louder, Faster

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is OnePlus’ latest entry level 5G device with modern elegance design, excellent audio-visual quality, and fast & smooth experience.

Global technology company OnePlus today officially launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G – it's latest smartphone is an entry level 5G, bolder and younger upgrade from the previous generation, in the United Arab Emirates. The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G comes with modern elegance design, excellent audio-visual quality, and fast & smooth experience.

With its 6.72″ FHD+ Sunlight Display, enhanced Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode, the Nord N30 SE 5G brings the audio-visual experience to a higher level. The new version of Glowing Feather Design imparts a modern elegant appearance to the phone. Equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC TM flash charging, a capacious 5,000mAh battery, an extended storage setup, and a range of hardware and software improvements, the Nord N30 SE 5G delivers exceptional overall performance, guaranteeing users a dependable,

OnePlus Premium Design

The Nord N30 SE 5G is available in two stylish color finishes: Cyan Sparkle and Black Satin.

Cyan Sparkle feature the premium Glowing Feather Design, which uses a special texture to give the phone a dynamic and feather-like visual effects while creating an exquisite diamond-like appearance which provides a touch of elegance from every angle. Black Satin color way provides a sleek and sophisticated option with a glossy finish that gives it a luxurious feel. The slim and stylish phone weighs approximately 193 g and measures only 7.99 mm in thickness to provide a more comfortable grip for all styles of play.

The Nord N30 SE 5G is also IP54 rated, meaning that it is built to handle everyday splashes and dust. Having been put through several hundred different tests in OnePlus’s global quality lab, the Nord N30 SE 5G provides proven durability to users while they are playing, working, and dealing with multitask without having to worry about protecting their phone.

Exceptional Large FHD+ Sunlight Display

The Nord N30 SE 5G presents a large 6.72″ FHD + Sunlight display with a top-center punch hole design. The larger screen size gives higher precision with 680 nits peak brightness; to enjoy reading, browsing content and being entertaining with exceptional clarity even under the beaming midday sun.

Enhanced color saturation and accuracy comes with the high 1080 X 2400 resolutions gives support for a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. A 40% increase in brighter display than the previous generation provides impactful vivid visuals with significant realism and vibrant colors.

Upgraded Dual Stereo Speakers with Ultra Volume Mode

Unlimited entertainment with Dual Stereo Speakers which deliver up to 86% more volume than their predecessors, providing a richer and fuller stereo surround sound. In comparison to a professional portable speaker, the upgraded Ultra Volume Mode on the Nord N30 SE 5G can maximize the sound output of the speakers by as much as 300% which allows you to break out to your favorite music with a maximum volume and do not need to worry miss any single incoming call in even the noisiest environment.

Remarkable photography for any occasion

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G gives a stunning 50 MP AI dual camera which creates ultra-sharp 108 MP imagery to get complex intricacies. Curated with the lens of the flagship machine, OnePlus prides in the 100-million-pixel shooting with detailed clarity in all pictures and videos. One can take advantage of OnePlus’ self-developed night scene/portrait algorithm with the portrait auxiliary lens. The 2MP portrait camera and 8MP selfie camera accompanies AI portrait technology which retouches for ultra-clear and excellent pictures. Ultra Night mode shooting gives best results in low-light conditions which helps capture stunning high-definition photos from day to night for every moment.

Long-lasting smoothness and reliability

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G features 4GB RAM + 128 ROM configuration and it’s RAM expansion features allow ROM storage to temporarily convert into RAM to enhance the phone’s performance through boosting. This allows unhindered fluency when extra memory is needed.

The Dynamic Computing Engine is a system-level computing system by OnePlus which utilizes parallel computing technology to efficiently allocate resources and enhance overall smoothness and stability in everyday scenarios. This technology not only expedites app launch times but also allows for the concurrent running of more apps in the background, even during heavy-load situations.

In addition to the premium and upgraded hardware of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Platform which boasts a 36-month Fluency Protection guarantee. This ensures consistent performance for up to three years. It provides powerful speeds for whole day connectivity for a smooth performance.

The Nord N30 SE 5G also boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in about 74 minutes using 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge technology. Users can enjoy as many as 26 hours of phone calls, 14 hours of YouTube viewing, or 6 hours of PUBG play by just a single full charge. Furthermore, only a 5-minute charge is enough for up to 1.4 hours of YouTube video viewing or 2.6 hours of phone call.

Intelligent Software

Indeed, a lot of intelligence has been built-in into the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G. Inspired by nature, with support from OxygenOS 13.1 which is not just easy on the eyes – better performance, faster app loading and reduced power consumption are just some of the things that come in this ultra-smooth package.

Availability and Price

In the United Arab Emirates, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G will go on sale on Noon.com at 599AED. The device will start from Jan 25th, 2024.

Buy now at https://www.noon.com/uae-en/oneplus-nord-n30se

Get free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with limited quantity.

