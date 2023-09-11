  • Date: September 12, 2023
  • Date: September 12, 2023

Offtec completes a wide modernization process for the Bank of Jordan’s automated teller machine (ATM) network


Oftec completed the project to modernize 26 ATMs for the Bank of Jordan, where the ATMs were replaced with new, advanced ATMs belonging to the American-German company Diebold Nixdorf, which specializes in banking technology solutions.



The CEO of Oftec Palestine, Jamil Daher, praised the existing cooperation with the Bank of Jordan and stressed that this step of replacing the disbursements in favor of the Bank of Jordan comes to confirm the bank’s continuous endeavor to develop its services to its customers and its belief in the excellence of the technological banking services provided by Oftec Company, as the company continues its endeavor to provide Advanced and pioneering technological solutions and services for the Palestinian banking sector.



The Regional Director of the Bank of Jordan in Palestine, Saif Issa, confirmed that the project came in line with the bank’s plan to modernize and develop the bank’s technological system, and its strategy based on enabling citizens, companies and institutions to obtain its services in the easiest and fastest ways, relying on a large package of advanced technologies and electronic solutions.



He explained that the bank chose the devices of Diebold Nixdorf, which Oftec has had its agency in Palestine for years, as a reflection of the technical advantages and exceptional security capabilities these devices have. While the executive officer of technology sales for Oftec, Raed Mubarak, confirmed that the new “DN series” ATMs are characterized by several highly rated specifications, and are equipped with the latest technologies, including a 19-inch touch screen for ease of use, a high and very fast interface, with high levels of protection. In addition to the feature of depositing paper currencies, and the possibility of benefiting from the currency recycling feature in the future according to the bank’s need, the ATMs also feature a system with sound for the blind



Source: Maan News Agency

Recent Post

On Monday, the Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, presented a symposium entitled “The Reality of Higher Education in the Arab World” at the theater of Palestine National University, in the presence of the Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Professor Daoud Al-Zeer, and the Acting Governor of the University of Palestine. Lahm Muhammad Taha, the President of the University, Dr. Imad Al-Zeer, a member of the Board of Trustees, Professor Shawqi Al-Issa, Major General Kamel Hamid, the Deputy and Assistants to the President of the University, and members of the academic and administrative bodies.

September 11, 2023

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages