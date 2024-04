Nyxoah Appoints Dr. Maurits S. Boon, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 11, 2024, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the appointment of Dr. Maurits S. Boon, MD as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Boon joins Nyxoah from the Thomas Jefferson University, where he will continue part time as a professor and Vice Chairman, Education. He is dual board-certified in otolaryngology – head and neck surgery, as well as sleep medicine. Dr. Boon is one of two sleep surgeons with Jefferson Health to pioneer the use of hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy (HGNS) and is internationally recognized as one of the most experienced surgeons performing HGNS procedures. He has lectured worldwide on obstructive sleep apnea, has numerous publications and is co-editor of the first book on HGNS.

“As an academic physician who has dedicated my professional career to the care of patients with sleep disordered breathing, I was privileged to participate in the DREAM U.S. pivotal trial. I was initially impressed by the results I saw in my patients and then equally impressed by the data that were recently reported. As such, I am honored to have been offered a position to join Nyxoah at such an exciting time. Bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation with Genio has tremendous potential and I am thrilled to work with their talented team to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients with obstructive sleep apnea,” commented Dr. Boon.

“I could not be more excited to have Dr. Boon join Nyxoah. He is one of the pioneers in hypoglossal nerve stimulation and his decision to become Nyxoah’s Chief Medical Officer reflects Genio’s ability to improve the lives of OSA patients,” commented Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Boon will play a critical role as we prepare to enter the U.S. market and achieve our mission of making sleep simple again.”

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

