Nothing to release first smartphone phone (1) in summer 2022  

The company also announced a $10M allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures. This follows Nothing’s first community round which raised $1.5M in a record-beating 54 seconds last March. Investors have access to Nothing’s private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company. Pre-registrations for early access are now open, and the investment round will go live on 5 April. Terms and conditions will apply. For further details please visit: nothing.tech .

“Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market,” said Carl Pei. “We are also doing a new $10M round of community investment, so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry.”

Building phone (1) inside out with Nothing OS

Staying true to Nothing’s founding mission, Nothing OS is built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.

Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. A coherent interface, the hardware seamlessly integrates with software through bespoke fonts, colours, graphical elements and sounds. A first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April.

About Nothing

Nothing is a London-based consumer tech company building a world without barriers between people and technology. Nothing is creating an ecosystem of seamlessly connected products and services that bring artistry and passion back to the industry. Following the success of ear (1), the company’s highly anticipated smartphone product phone (1) will launch Summer 2022.

Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

