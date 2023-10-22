“No to Single-Use Plastics” campaign cuts 92% of Plastic Water Bottle Use In a Single Year

Zahid Group’s commitment to sustainability spearheads a new standard for environmental responsibility

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JEDDAH, KSA, 22 October 2023 — Zahid Group, a leading organization across multiple industries, announced the resounding success of its 2022 “No to Single-Use Plastics” company-wide campaign. Since its launch at the end of 2021, Zahid Group has made significant strides in creating a corporate-wide change that aligns with its commitment to the community and the planet.

Targeting specific items where lasting change could be achieved, based on pre-pandemic usage in 2019, Zahid Group reduced its overall single-use plastic (SUP) use by 61% in 2022 in its 1st-year rollout. The initiative started by focusing on SUP kitchen utensils, bags, wrapping, and water bottles. As part of the initiative, the Group distribute d stainless steel water bottles, fabric tote bags, and ceramic mugs with the initiative logo to all employees across the group companies, encouraging the use of reusable alternatives and the active participation of employees across all locations in Saudi Arabia.

In particular, the use of plastic water bottles plummeted by 92%, saving an average of 30 water bottles per hour over the first year. This achievement alone prevents over 8 tons of SUP pollution every year. 86% fewer plastic kitchen utensils were used, reducing waste by around 1.2 kg per hour on average over the entire year. Furthermore, plastic bag/wrapping use was cut by 46%, reducing another 11 tons of SUP waste.

As the Group accelerates in post-pandemic activity and can see how valuable the campaign has already been, goals for 2023 have been set even higher. Zayd M. Zahid, CEO, stated, “As a leading organization with a relentless focus on quality, best-in-class practices, and unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in all that we do, it is through the combined impact of our efforts as well as driving wider change that we set an example for others in our communities, both personal and professional. This is for all of us.”

Zahid Group is now encouraging others to join the initiative to eliminate the use of single-use plastic in their organizations and offering a royalty-free creative license to use the campaign identity and logo. The word “pLAstic” in the logo emphasizes the word لا (LA), which means “no” in Arabic, saying no to single-use plastics for our community and our planet. The logo, internal campaign strategy, lessons learned, and all the awareness campaign material have also been freely available. These can be found at www.zahid.com/plastic/

Zahid Group’s successful implementation of the “No to Single-Use Plastics” campaign showcases the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Through the collective efforts of its employees, Zahid Group has demonstrated that businesses can effect positive change and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About Zahid Group:

Zahid Group is a privately held organization headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for over a century. It employs more than 5,000 people and is a leading player in multiple industries, including energy & utilities, heavy machinery, financial services, industrial manufacturing, transport, and hospitality. The company is partnered with global brands such as Caterpillar, Volvo, Renault, and TotalEnergies.

