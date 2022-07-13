Nigeria Welcomes Smart and Sporty ALL NEW GS4 in New Lagos Showroom

GUANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A powerful and smart SUV from GAC MOTOR, ALL NEW GS4, has been added to the brand’s vehicle lineup in Nigeria on July 7. The new generation ALL NEW GS4 is a modern, dynamic and technology-focused model. The car launch took place on the same day as the grand opening of GAC MOTOR’s ultra-modern showroom in the capital city of Lagos.

ALL NEW GS4 Light Feast Embarks in New Showroom

In Lagos’ brand new G- Style showroom, dozens of press members, VIP customers, and local influencers gathered to witness the debut of the ALL NEW GS4. Distinguished guests including a delegation led by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials from the Lagos State Government, and representatives from the Dangote Group also attended the showroom opening and car launch.

Guests were welcomed with a cocktail reception before enjoying an enrapturing performance by Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille. Meanwhile,hundreds observed the brand’s milestone by tuning into the event live-stream on social media.

Diana Chan, chairman of GAC MOTOR’s Nigerian franchise holder CIG Motors, expressed delight in the night’s success and revealed the further plans from GAC MOTOR in the country. “We are so proud to open our showroom,” she said. “And we plan to open five of such facilities across the country.”

Updating A Successful Model

The original GS4 model sold over one million units and received multiple internationally renowned awards for its exquisite craftsmanship and quality. The ALL NEW GS4, from exterior design to inner components, displays an additional layer of sophistication.

The model’s revamped design retains its classic “Light-and-Shadow” aesthetics but displays sharper curves and a broader grille.

It is also equipped with GAC MOTOR’s new generation 270T engine and the All-New Aisin 6AT Tiptronic Transmission for a powerful, stable, and easily handled driving experience. The trendy SUV also boasts a long list of safety features including a body made of 100% high-strength steel and multiple intelligent driving assist technologies.

Seizing Market Opportunities in Nigeria

With its many upgraded features and compelling design language, the ALL NEW GS4 is expected to continue GAC MOTOR’s legacy of Chinese craftsmanship amongst Nigerian buyers.

With many more exciting launches to come, GAC MOTOR will continue to deliver innovative automobile technology at the highest level of quality for global users.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1858296/image.jpg