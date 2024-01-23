New ED Treatment Medication Eroxon, Now Available From Canada Drugs Direct

OTC availability as an erectile dysfunction treatment medication furthers interest in a topical alternative to Viagra and Cialis.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Few, if any, new OTC medications have arrived on the market and generated as much interest as Eroxon has for men with erectile dysfunction. Eroxon has a different mechanism of action from oral ED drugs: it is a gel that is applied topically onto the skin. It is now available from Canada Drugs Direct and other Canadian online pharmacies that dispense medication for less.

The buzz about Eroxon is that it is applied topically and works quickly, with claims that it will take effect within 10 minutes of application for most men. Eroxon, a topical gel, uses an evaporative effect to increase nitric oxide production, thereby enhancing the relaxation of smooth muscle tissue.

Another aspect of Eroxon’s growing appeal is that it can be purchased without a prescription due to being an over-the-counter (OTC) medication. In June of last year, the US FDA approved Eroxon. Men who find it effective may opt to continue using Eroxon instead of oral ED medications. For these individuals, ordering it in bulk from an online pharmacy might be a practical option.

The trend of US residents ordering medications from Canada to save money is not new. It is highly likely that the lower prices of Eroxon at Canadian online pharmacies will lead men to order Eroxon from Canada for the same reason. Men seeking an ED treatment that is readily accessible, and in non-pill form, can obtain Eroxon from Canada Drugs Direct.

