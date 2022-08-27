NEPCO raises readiness to address hot air mass energy loads

The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said that it has raised its readiness to face the energy loads stemmed from a hot air mass that will affect the Kingdom tomorrow.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that the Kingdom’s electric system enjoys high reliability that resembles that of developed countries’ grids.

Jordan’s electric system, whether in the transmission or generation network, has raised readiness to face high demand on electricity, the statement added.

It noted that the company is implementing certain plans to enhance its readiness to face electric loads during the current hot air mass.

Source: Jordan News Agency