National Center for Capacity Building organizes political forum on implications and dimensions of Red and Arabian Sea battles



The National Center for Capacity Building at the Office of the President of the Republic organized on Monday a political forum on the political, security and strategic implications and dimensions of the Red Sea and Arabian Sea battles and their prospects.

Five working papers were presented at the forum, which was attended by advisers to the President of the Supreme Political Council, Allama Muhammad Muftah and Dr. Abdul Ilah Hajar, representatives of Hamas movements in Yemen, Moaz Abu Shamala, Islamic Jihad Ahmed Baraka, the Democratic Front Khaled Khalifa, and the Popular Front Ibrahim Nasouh, five working papers were presented, the first of which was presented by Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Rowaishan on “the security of the Red Sea, international ambitions, the positions of the riparian countries and the Yemeni position in support of Palestine.”

The second paper, presented by Judge Abdel Wahab Al-Mahbashi, dealt with “Politics in Islam – An Approach to the Speeches of the Leader of the Revolution and its

Implications in the Battle of the Promised Conquest – The Red Sea Front”.

Islamic Jihad representative Ahmad Baraka’s third paper dealt with the unity of the Palestinian resistance factions in the course of the Al-Aqsa flood operation.

In the fourth working paper, academic Majid Al-Washli discussed the consolidation of sovereignty over Yemeni territorial waters and determining the course of the new map of the Red Sea countries.

The fifth paper by economic researcher Muhammad Al-Ansi reviewed the enemy’s economic losses since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, through two stages, the first before preventing ships associated with the Israeli enemy from passing through the Bab al-Mandab, and the second after preventing ships associated with the Israeli enemy from passing through the Bab al-Mandab.

Source: Yemen News Agency