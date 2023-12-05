MontyPay expands its range of solutions and products to help merchants capitalize their global business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – EQS Newswire – 5 December 2023 – MontyPay (http://www.MontyPay.com), the global payment gateway headquartered in the UK, and renowned for its cutting-edge payment solutions spanning the globe, recently announced their product expansion beyond just a payment gateway, to now offer end-to-end solutions for ecommerce businesses, self-service checkout solution, merchant mobile app, and many others that will be launched in the coming few months.

“Our aim is to facilitate payments in the simplest, most secure way, to help merchants streamline their end-to-end e-commerce process while optimizing the end consumer experience”, said Noel Moukheiber, General Manager of MontyPay. “By doing so, we help our customers simplify their process flow and support their business growth”, he added.

MontyPay offering includes an online and mobile checkout tool that enables merchants to process all online payments in a seamless way with one single platform; a pay-by link or QR code option allowing them to collect money instantly and globally, online via payment links; a recurring bills setup that allows merchants to collect regular payments from their clients at scheduled times, and also to bundle multiple supplier payments into one transaction; an installment option that helps merchants and their clients setup a convenient payment plan according to their schedule; and a cryptocurrency payment method allowing merchants to accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies directly into their bank account. Add to that MontyPay’s smart routing and cascading feature that gives merchants the best, and most cost-effective routes, with higher chances of acceptance.

Moukheiber explained: “As we consider the merchants our lifetime partners, we make it our responsibility to design the best solutions to help them achieve growth. By choosing MontyPay, our customers will benefit from smart routing and cascading strategies, advanced reporting and insights gaining, fraud flagging and assigning high scores to minimize risk and facilitate compliance processes, a seamless app experience that allows merchants to access their dashboard and analytics, anytime, anywhere, and of course our renowned customer service that offers them round the clock support”.

MontyPay will also be soon launching 2 new products: SmartPOS that streamlines payments with a simple integration into any point of sale, allowing merchants to accept cashless payments, enable QR payments and support dip, tap and swipe for credit and debit cards; and Qcheck, a self-service checkout solution for the hospitality sector, offering faster checkout, seamless customer experience, increase in sales/tips, and real time reporting with one single integration.

MontyPay now covers 50+ countries; in addition to the EU, UK, Nigeria, Lebanon, and the UAE, it now operates in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, the US, Canada, and 12 Latin American markets through 6 regional offices located in Lebanon, Jordan, Nigeria, Indonesia, the UK, and the UAE.

Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3Rs0AYd (MontyPay Product Expansion)

About MontyPay:

MontyPay is a renowned global payment service provider that offers support to merchants across 50 countries with an extensive range of payment solutions. MontyPay offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing physical and digital payments, self-service checkout, omnichannel platforms, and white label solutions. Driven by its vision of expanding global accessibility, MontyPay is actively pursuing PSSP and PTSP licenses in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, respectively. This strategic expansion aims to enhance MontyPay’s presence and capabilities, providing merchants with a complete payment orchestration solution that caters to diverse markets and customer preferences.