  • Date: September 21, 2023
Minister of Human Resources Meets Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajh has met with Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the meetings of the ministerial committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries held in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman.

The two ministers reviewed relations between the two countries, and discussed issues of common concern with the aim of further strengthening cooperation to mutual benefit.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

