  • Date: April 26, 2024
Minister of Economy Participates in IMF Conference on Industrial Policy for Diversification


Riyadh, Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim participated in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference on industrial policies to promote economic diversification, held today in Riyadh.

In a speech at the opening of the conference, the minister emphasized that encouraging innovation, developing human capital, and attracting foreign direct investment are key elements for accelerating economic growth.

He added that the industrial sector is witnessing great progress in the Kingdom, including diversification efforts exerted in non-oil sectors such as marine logistics and steel in line with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

