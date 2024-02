Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a witnessed a crowd of millions in the march ‘ With Gaza Until Victory.’

The crowds at the march chanted slogans of innocence against the nation’s enemies, “America, Israel and Britain.”

They stressed that the continuation of the American-British aggression against Yemen will not dissuade the Yemeni people from their position of support and support for the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency RSS