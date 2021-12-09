PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported November 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.88% in November 2021, 309 basis points higher than the 10.79% market share in November 2020 and representing a 28.6% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 124.7 million multi-listed options contracts in November 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,936,084 contracts. Total multi-list options volume through November 2021 reached a record 1.2 billion contracts, representing a 63.8% increase from the same period in 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported a number of new records in November 2021 including total volume of 1,610,270,288 shares, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 12.7% from October 2021. The November 2021 total represented a market share record of 0.69%. In addition, MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 115.2 million shares on November 10, 2021 and a daily record market share of 0.86% on November 26, 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 420,826 contracts in November 2021, the third highest monthly volume on record and representing an increase of 61.5% from November 2020. Total volume during the January to November 2021 period reached a record 3,657,954 contracts, a 43.1% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 87,473 contracts on November 30, 2021, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 136,949 contracts in November 2021, down 45.4% from the 250,982 contract total in October 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reported an ADV of 6,521 contracts in November 2021.