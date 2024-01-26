Metalite Resources Inc. Changes Auditor and Grants Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") announces today it has changed its auditor from Crowe MacKay LLP., Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to DNTW Toronto LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Successor Auditor") effective January 12, 2024. The Former Auditor resigned on its own initiative as the auditor of the Company, and the board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor, until the next annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial year during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no ‘reportable events" (as the term is defined in National instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letter from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in the coming days.

The Company further wishes to announce it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 (the "Options") in accordance with its Equity Incentive Plan.

Of the total Options granted, 900,000 Options have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. All Options are fully vested as at the date of grant and exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 24, 2029.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer with a precious metals-focused project in NSW, Australia.

