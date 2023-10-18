MENA’s trade prospects get a boost from Asia and Africa

Growth in MENA will dip in 2023, followed by a gentle recovery

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – Atradius, a global trade insurance leader, has today released its 2023 Regional Economic Outlook report, which presents growth forecasts for key markets in the Middle East and North Africa, including differentiated outlooks for oil-exporting and energy-importing countries, and detailed expectations around trade activity and the impact of the global energy transition.

“Oil price fluctuations meant the MENA region could not maintain the 5%+ growth rate in GDP seen in 2021 and 2022,” said Rupa Jagannathan, Managing Director, Middle East, Atradius. “However, while growth will be weak this year, a rebound is likely in 2024, fueled by investments and economic diversification, as well as stronger trade partnerships with Asian markets and other African economies.”

Here are the main takeaways from Niels de Hoog, Senior Economist, Atradius. The full report is available to download here.

Overall MENA macro-economic outlook

Following a strong performance in 2022, the MENA region will see growth weaken in 2023 in line with the overall global economic slowdown, as falling oil prices had an adverse effect on oil-exporting countries in the region.

, including a likely stabilization in oil prices, from 2024 – although oil price swings and climate change present significant risks. Oil exporting countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar – will experience a drop from 7.6% GDP growth in 2022 to just 1.4% this year , but growth will pick up thanks to the development of diversified, non-oil sectors, and a recovery in oil prices .

Liquidity will make a difference

Assuming oil prices remain elevated, growth among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in areas other than oil will experience only a mild slowdown , with governments using petrodollars to support household consumption and investment projects.

, with governments using petrodollars to support household consumption and investment projects. Saudi Arabia and UAE, in particular, have recorded impressive growth in real gross fixed investment , with a focus on balancing the funding of fossil fuels with meeting sustainability targets and diversifying their economies .

Robust trade with Asia to benefit

All MENA countries , especially those in the GCC, will benefit from trade and strong relations with key Asian markets, particularly China and India .

, especially those in the GCC, and strong relations with . Apart from the energy trade, GCC countries are performing well on non-fuel exports , mainly chemicals, manufactured goods and machinery, along with services, in line with strategic decisions to diversify away from hydrocarbon trade .

Energy transition will influence trade strategies

With an increased focus on sustainability , a number of MENA markets are turning to African countries for importing critical metals , which serve as inputs for renewable energy technologies. China remains a major supplier of solar panels and other technologies supporting the region’s energy transition.

