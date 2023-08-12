Meeting of supervisory committee and technical team to prepare national strategy for social protection

Planning and Development Ministry held today the third meeting of the supervisory committee and the technical team to prepare the national strategy for social protection.

The meeting, which included Ministers of Planning and Development Abdulaziz Al-Kumaim and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Obaid Salem bin Dabi’, discussed the gap analysis report of the reality of social protection in Yemen and the future recommendations of the strategy.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Planning and Development, Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Mahthari, a number of ministry officials and the work team of the Social Policies Department of UNICEF, headed by Bilal Al-Kiswani, Head of the Organization’s Social Protection Department

Source: Yemen News Agency