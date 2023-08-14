Meeting discusses humanitarian situation in Hajjah

The director of the branch of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Hajjah province, Allan Fadayel, discussed with the Acting Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” in Yemen, Tariq Talahma, today, the humanitarian situation in the province.

The meeting, which included the Director of Coordination in OCHA in Yemen, Julie Shah, the official of the Humanitarian Fund in Yemen, Shelvin Moreira, and the official of the Humanitarian Fund, “OCHA”, Hajjah Anastasia Gorbatova , reviewed the challenges and the growing needs of the people of the province in light of the current conditions.

The meeting emphasized the need for OCHA to continue supporting the province by mobilizing funds and addressing outstanding humanitarian files.

At the meeting, Fadayel stressed the need to work in accordance with the principles of humanitarian work, achieve neutrality in providing aid, ensure that it reaches the neediest and most affected areas that do not face difficulties in the process of aid reaching them.

The Director of the Humanitarian Affairs Council, Hajjah, called for advocacy and mobilization of funds and work to continue providing sustainable relief, development and service assistance, stressing the need to support the displaced through the implementation of projects and activities to protect them and alleviate their suffering.

For his part, the acting director of the OCHA office in Yemen appreciated the Council’s efforts in providing facilities and overcoming difficulties for humanitarian organizations operating in the province

Source: Yemen News Agency