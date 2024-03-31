Meeting chaired by Water Minister discusses epidemiological situation of watery diarrheal disease



A meeting in Sana’a today,Sunday, chaired by the caretaker Minister of Water and Environment, Engineer Abdulraqeeb Al-Sharmani, discussed the epidemiological situation of watery diarrhea and the emergence of many cases of cholera.

The meeting, which included the Deputy Resident Representative of UNICEF in Sanaa, Luciano Calistini, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water for the Water Sector, Engineer Abdul Salam Al-Hakimi, the heads of the General Authority for Water Resources, Engineer Hadi Quraia, and the General Authority for Rural Water Projects, Adel Saleh Bader, touched on the mechanism of coordination, unification and support of efforts aimed at confronting and preventing the spread of the epidemic.

He touched on the good experience possessed by the staff of the Ministry of Water and Environment through previous experience in dealing with the epidemic and reducing its damage and disastrous repercussions on society.

The Caretaker Minister of Water and Environment stressed the importance of everyo

ne assuming responsibility in moving according to available capabilities, rearranging priorities and intervening directly to support the emergency response plan, joint between the Ministries of Water and Environment, Public Health and Population.

For his part, the head of the Water Resources Authority, Engineer Quraiah, indicated that the authority worked to monitor water quality in the previous campaign to confront the cholera epidemic.

He stated that UNICEF’s continued support for water quality control activity will contribute to overcoming epidemics, urging the supply of chlorine and hygiene materials and enhancing community awareness to limit the spread of the epidemic.

In turn, Bader, Chairman of the Rural Water Projects Authority, reviewed the efforts of the authority’s leadership and cadres in preparing the emergency response plan and raising readiness to implement interventions to confront the cholera epidemic.

