Media OutReach Newswire Launches Industry-First Press Release Distribution Campaign Intelligence Report

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 July 2023 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia’s first global newswire, has launched the next-generation SaaS integrated communications portal that offers three simple steps in press release submission, centralised post-release reports and a groundbreaking Press Release Distribution Campaign Intelligence Report that provides holistic insights of press release distribution campaign performance for the first time in the newswire industry.

Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire

With proprietary technology at its core, the Press Release Distribution Campaign Intelligence Report gives PR professionals a full and complete view of press release campaign performance over customised period.

One of the challenges faced by PR professionals is reporting the performance of their press release distribution campaign to stakeholders and C-Suite executives. As a newswire focused on providing solutions to the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire’s intelligence report measures the performance of press release distribution by evaluating interactions between journalists and the press release.

Developed in-house by Media OutReach Newswire’s team of programmers and UX designers, the innovative solution sets a new standard in the PR industry for monitoring and measuring the impact and effectiveness of clients’ press release distribution campaign and the return on their investment.

“Our intelligence reports enable PR professionals to gain insights into how many publications have covered their story and what are the top publications reading their releases,” Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, says.

“This intelligence provides PR professionals with the information they need to identify the media that is supporting their brand, and which are not. With this intelligence, PR professionals can now work with clarity in planning their communications campaign to reach their targeted list of media.”

PR professionals can generate an intelligence report by selecting a customised period and exporting it to PowerPoint in ready-to-use reporting format. This marks the turning point in how the PR industry reports with intelligence, speed and efficiency.

“Our Press Release Distribution Campaign Intelligence Reports focuses on the true needs of PR professionals and will advance the value of public relations in the communications industry,” Kok says.

“This intelligence report will fundamentally reshape how agencies and communications professionals gain insights into the effectiveness of their campaign in reaching their target journalists and media through write-up by journalists and know exactly which media is following their company news as well as their PR campaign performance over time.”

Kok says Media OutReach Newswire continues to set new industry standards and lead innovation in the newswire industry.

The launch cements Media OutReach Newswire’s position as Asia Pacific region’s leading global press release distribution service dedicated to innovation and solving challenges faced by the public relations industry.

Penn Leung, Director at Creative Consulting Group, a PR consultancy which has partnered with Media OutReach Newswire since 2016, says the new intelligence service will transform how they plan and report the effectiveness of the press release distribution campaign to clients.

“By offering holistic insights into the performance of our press release distribution campaign allows us to have a more meaningful and strategic conversation with the C-Suite about the impact and value of their investment into public relations,” Leung says.

“With this new intelligence report offered by Media OutReach Newswire, we can now tabulate multi-release performance in a timely and cost-effective way, thus enhancing the speed and quality of deliverable reports to our clients.”

Since 2009, Media OutReach Newswire has been the voice of Asian companies, helping them to build their global brand reputation in global markets from Canada, the USA, UK, Europe such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, across the Middle East such as United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Africa and Latin America such as Brazil, Argentina, plus Southeast Asia markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, plus China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and countries in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Media OutReach Newswire’s global press release distribution network offers an authentic service that connects clients to journalists to optimise write-ups, build media relations, post their news on real media sites and reach investors. For financial news release, Media OutReach Newswire will post their clients press release in English and with options in Traditional and Simplified Chinese into all the world’s leading financial and international news services such as Bloomberg, Refinitiv Eikon, Refinitiv Middle East – Zawya, Dow Jones Newswire, Factset, Infront, Morningstar, Reuters News Agency, Associated Press (AP) and Agence France Presse (AFP).

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan.

Media OutReach is the only press release newswire that owns its distribution network of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles and 600 media partnerships spanning 26 countries across the APAC region.

As an integrated communications solution, Media OutReach is redefining press release distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release content directly to the inboxes of targeted editors and journalists to optimise news write-ups, build media relations and automate the reporting process with key performance metrics.

Its pioneering post-release reports give detailed insights into how journalists access your press release by publication and by country.

