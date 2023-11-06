MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD Backs BlueGrace Energy Bolivia in Groundbreaking Project, Fulfilling Over 90% of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) while Pioneering Bolivia’s Rainforest Conservation as the Largest Initiative of Its Kind.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / In anticipation of the COP28 world climate summit to take place from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)., Julio Jose Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), announced the acceptance of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia as member of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the issuance of a letter of guarantee from MAXIMANCE 2030 Ltd., an investment company headquartered in London and specializing in the circular economy and biotechnologies for energy transition. MAXIMANCE, endorsing BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA, proudly highlights that BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA currently fulfills more than 90% of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This remarkable achievement underscores BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA’s potential to commit to significant investment projects that align with its objectives of verticalization and global market expansion. With its international footprint, BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA continues to solidify its credentials and capacity.

ICMA, a non-profit association headquartered in Zurich with global offices in London, Paris, Brussels, and Hong Kong, unites over 600 members across 66 jurisdictions worldwide, actively shaping the international debt capital markets. ICMA and its members have played a pivotal role in developing rules and recommendations that have fostered the growth of global capital and securities markets.

ICMA achieves its objectives by convening members from diverse debt securities markets through committees, focusing on market practices and regulatory issues. The core areas of interest include primary and secondary markets, repo, and collateral, with a broader emphasis on sustainable finance and FinTech.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is thrilled to be a part of ICMA, which lends support to its mission to become a leading project in its field.

Aligned with the UN’s environmental conservation and sustainable energy requirements, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is spearheading an extraordinary project to conserve 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest in Bolivia. This project, the largest of its kind, reflects a robust commitment to protecting the Amazon Rainforest and advancing clean energy solutions in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Tokenization of SDG Bonds and Natural Forest Capital Assets.

Utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to precisely quantify carbon credits, this initiative will make a substantial contribution to global climate goals.

Beyond environmental objectives, the partnerships that BGEB has already forged with leading stakeholders like DevvStream and FICO aim to empower indigenous communities through a range of social initiatives. These initiatives are designed to improve their access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This holistic approach combines environmental protection, the transition to clean energy, and community empowerment. As a result, it positions them as pioneers in environmental conservation and clean energy in Bolivia.

Climate Action Momentum

Amidst the global surge in personalized carbon offsetting, individuals and stakeholders recognize their pivotal role in combatting climate change, with the carbon credits market set to reach $100 billion by 2030. This approach is gaining traction as a supplementary decarbonization strategy, driven by growing corporate demand and stricter regulations, particularly for nature-based credits. Bloomberg, in a report, underscores the vital role of carbon credits in achieving net-zero emissions. Achieving the critical goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2030 necessitates $44 trillion in renewable energy investments. Notably, over 6,323 entities are intensifying their emission reduction commitments under the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Simultaneously, major financial institutions like Citi Group and JP Morgan are investing heavily in carbon credits, highlighting the convergence of finance and climate action.

These alliances underscore the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

About BlueGrace Energy Bolivia:

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/. For further information, please contact:

Disclaimer

This announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren’t based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn’t a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company has no plans to update them, except as mandated by securities regulations.

