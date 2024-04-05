Massive marches in five squares in International Al-Quds Day march in Al-Dhale’



Al-Dhale’ province witnessed massive marches in five squares in the province center and districts on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day.

Participants in the marches raised the flag of Palestine and chanted slogans and chants against the Zionist enemy entity , affirmed the continued support , assistance of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance until the usurping entity is defeated , Al-Aqsa and the occupied Palestinian territories are liberated from the filth of the Zionists.

They blessed the operations of the Yemeni armed forces targeting the American, British and Zionist enemy ships in the Red and Arab Seas, and targeting sensitive sites of the enemy entity in occupied Palestine, in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied territories.

They affirmed their preparedness and readiness to fight the battle of the ‘promised conquest and holy jihad’ in the face of the tyranny of the Jewish Zionist lobby and the American-British enemy, reviving the jihadist spirit, rallying

around the revolutionary leadership to confront the Zionist entity and confront the blatant aggression against Yemen.

A statement issued by the marches reaffirmed the pledge and loyalty to God, His Messenger, and the leader of the revolution in committing to supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause.

It declared readiness and preparedness to implement the directives of the wise revolutionary leadership for any options it adopts to combat the enemies of God and humanity.

The statement referred to what the Palestinian people have been facing for half a year from the dirtiest, comprehensive, criminal, Zionist-American colonial war of genocide in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

The march statement also renewed its demand for those who prevent Yemenis and Palestine to open safe land corridors for the people of Yemen to enter the occupied territories to harass the Zionist enemy… stressing the importance of escalating the awareness campaign to boycott American , Israeli goods and companies t

hat support the entity.

The statement praised the popular and official interaction with the boycott campaign, which must turn into a continuous culture and not an instantaneous interaction, calling on all the peoples of the Arab , Islamic nation and the peoples of the world to intensify efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the boycott due to its positive results.

Source: Yemen News Agency