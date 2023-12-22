  • Date: December 23, 2023
  • Date: December 23, 2023

Massive march in Marib denouncing crimes of aggression in Gaza


Marib governorate witnessed a massive public march in support of the Palestinian cause under the slogan (The coalition to protect Israeli ships does not intimidate us).

The crowds raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags and slogans of challenge to coalition of protect Israeli ships.

The participants declared their readiness for all options to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

The participants authorized the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to take all options to support the Palestinian cause.
Source: Yemen News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages