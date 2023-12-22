Massive march in Marib denouncing crimes of aggression in Gaza



Marib governorate witnessed a massive public march in support of the Palestinian cause under the slogan (The coalition to protect Israeli ships does not intimidate us).

The crowds raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags and slogans of challenge to coalition of protect Israeli ships.

The participants declared their readiness for all options to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

The participants authorized the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to take all options to support the Palestinian cause.

Source: Yemen News Agency