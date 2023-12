A massive public march in Al-Bayda governorate in support of the Palestinian cause and denouncing the massacres of the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, under the slogan ‘With you until victory, and Americans will not stop us.’

The crowds raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags and slogans of challenge to the American coalition.

The participants declared their readiness for all options to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

Source: Yemen News Agency