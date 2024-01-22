LQR House Announces Strategic Partnership with Flight Spirits for Marketing Campaign Aiming to Increase Their Sales on CWSpirits.com

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Flight Spirits. This collaboration is strategically designed to amplify sales of Flight Spirits’ premier products, including two of their newest products, as well as Flight 1923 Bourbon, Americano Coffee Vodka, and Island Bird Rum, on its alcohol marketplace CWSpirits.com.

The collaboration is set to leverage LQR House’s network of over 550 influencers who will generate content attracting customers to enjoy Flight Spirits’ products. According to Flight Spirits’ management, the brand is distinctive for its dedication to procuring the nation’s finest whiskey barrels, with a meticulous process of hand-picking each barrel for their exceptional bottles. The Company believes that this commitment aligns seamlessly with LQR House’s values of prioritizing quality and craftsmanship.

In addition, LQR House is working closely with Flight Spirits to co-create an exclusive barrel under the LQR House name. This special edition will be available solely to CWSpirits.com customers and LQR House investors, offering an unparalleled and collectible addition to their spirits collection.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "LQR House is proud to announce our partnership with Flight Spirits. I believe that it is a standout company with a unique product and an inspiring story behind it. I’m captivated by their approachable feel and the fact that the product was crafted by lifelong friends who share a passion for enjoying great whiskey in great company. I’m eager for all of you to experience their products, and I’m especially excited about upcoming limited edition LQR House whiskey-a true collaboration between our two brands."

Mike Durrick, Owner and CEO of Flight Spirits shared his excitement by stating "Partnering with LQR House was an easy decision for us. Working with a company that has the ecommerce presence, marketing abilities and network of influencers will give us the ability to grow and gain market share. We are excited to launch an exclusive barrel pick for LQR House that will never be replicated again by Flight Spirits."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Flight Spirits

Flight Spirits ("Flight") was launched in Nashville, TN on August 19, 2021 by three lifelong friends who share a love of great whiskey with great company. Since the launch, Flight has grown from a single brand to 4 brands while being recognized with numerous awards including being named Wheat Whiskey of the year in 2022 by Forbes Magazine. In 2023 Flight took off again, launching its own distillery and co-packing facility (flightspiritsdistillery.com). Geared towards emerging brands, Flight helps brands obtain licensing, sourcing of spirits, access to an inhouse graphic designer and bottling / canning.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

