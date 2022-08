Electrical loads on Thursday night reached 3,210 megawatts compared with a morning load of 2,780 megawatts, the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) data showed on Friday.

The company said that the highest load recorded during this summer stood at 3,400 megawatts, compared with last January’s load, the highest ever in the Kingdom, which reached 4,010 megawatts.

Source: Jordan News Agency