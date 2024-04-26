Lebanese Resistance: new rules paving way for great victory of Palestinian Resistance



It seems important to reiterate that all the military and intelligence measures taken by the Zionist enemy entity to prevent the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah, from continuing its military operations in support of the Gaza Strip and in support of its resistance, have not borne fruit, in the face of the development and steadfastness of this resistance, its persistence on the ground and its outstanding ability to confront the Zionist enemy army.

More than 200 days after the outbreak of confrontations on October 8 between the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and the Zionist enemy army, this usurping entity realized that it would be difficult to disengage between the Lebanon front and the Gaza front, which inevitably means that the northern front will remain open until Stop the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, the results of the operations carried out by the Lebanese resistance since it entered al-Aqsa flood line confirm that in this confrontation the resistance broke old

equations that the enemy worked to stabilize with iron, fire and massacres, and established new rules that will pave the way for the next great victory for the Palestinian resistance.

Although the Zionist entity is trying to present itself as the victor in the political and field equations of the Gaza war, the current reality indicates that the Lebanese resistance achieved its goals step by step in the northern occupied Palestinian territories with exemplary focus and precision, based on the valuable experience it gained from the 33-day war in 2006.

In this regard, Zionist circles acknowledged that the Lebanese resistance still has the upper hand in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Zionist army is besieged in this region.

So-called former head of the Zionist National Security Council Yaakov Amidror said ‘The amount of missiles and other means that Hezbollah still has is a huge amount, and Israel has not come close to harming its limbs.’

Amidror stressed, according to

Zionist Channel 14, that ‘the time has not come for a war in the north, continuing ‘We must not be busy in Gaza and Lebanon as well.’

He recalled that ‘in the north there are 80,000 Zionist settlers living as refugees, and in order to return them to their homes, either the Americans will conclude a diplomatic agreement or the army will be forced to use force.’

Amidror added ‘Then we do not know how it begins and we do not know how it ends, and we must Prepare for a big war.”

He stressed that the operations of the Zionist entity do not affect Hezbollah’s fighting efficiency, and entering into a major war against Hezbollah is a completely different story and another level of difficulty, pointing out that ‘what happened on both sides of the border fence are tactical operations and have no practical or strategic impact.’

For his part, head of the Regional Council in the Upper GalileeGiora Salz said ‘The north is empty, and there are no hikers, because everyone is afraid to come here.’

Salz continued ‘What Ga

llant said and what the military analysts are saying has no importance to the residents of the north who were evacuated,’ adding: the ‘Israel’ government must take a decision that in the summer the residents in the north must return to their homes.’

In turn, the military correspondent on the Zionist Wallah website warned of losing air superiority in Lebanese airspace, stressing that this would greatly harm the capabilities of gathering intelligence information.

Military correspondent on “Walla” website Amir Bohbot touched on the shooting down of a Zionist drone in the airspace of al-Aishiya area, and what happened in “Arab al-Aramsha” after a Hezbollah drone targeted the new headquarters of the reconnaissance company of the Western Brigade, “146th Division,” saying Hezbollah succeeds in striking Israel.

A few days ago, the Zionist enemy media revealed the extent of the damage to the settlements in the north, which had become ‘completely deserted.’

In this context, the Zionist newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”

confirmed that “Israel’s strategic goal, which is to remove Radwan force in Hezbollah from the border so that the residents of the north can return to their homes, has not been achieved.”

The newspaper said in a report “The settlements are empty. After half a year of war, there is no end in sight in the north.”

In the context of the Zionist entity’s continuous threats to expand bombing towards Lebanese territory, Hezbollah responded to these threats, stressing that ‘the resistance is ready to confront any expansion of the front and has sent field messages in the past few days to the enemy about its preparations.’

Sources in the party added ‘Regardless of the seriousness of these threats or whether they are considered exaggeration, such statements will not change anything in Hezbollah’s position in support of Gaza.’

It is important here to point out that the operations that took place a few days ago and targeted sites where soldiers were gathered and vital Zionist targets, specifically observation and spy

towers, in addition to military and security headquarters, confirm that the Lebanese resistance is determined to complete its support of Gaza in the manner it deems appropriate, with the appropriate weapons, with the amount of fire, and at the appropriate locations and to the geographical extent that it deems appropriate.

Therefore, the most prominent messages carried by Hezbollah’s targeting of the Golani Brigade’s headquarters and Egoz unit in the Sharaga barracks, northern Akka, using both occupation and attack aircraft, in response to the assassination of martyr Hussein Azqul in Aadloun area in the south, is to inform the Zionist enemy of the Lebanese deterrence weapon that it is waiting for, according to the ‘with expanded expansion’ equation confirmed by Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

That means that the new rules of engagement were sufficient to show the image of Zionist deterrence in front of Hezbollah as it really is, if the enemy decides to invade the city of Rafah and con

tinue the aggression against Lebanon, the military rollback, according to the rules of the past few days, will be the most likely scenario in southern Lebanon, where the fists are pulled on the trigger to pay without any deterrent, or calculations, for everything that prevailed previously.

