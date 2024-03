The Taiz governorate’s Undersecretary for Development Affairs launched the first phase of supporting and assisting community initiatives in the districts of Sabr Al-Mawadim and Haifan.

The distribution of cement and gasoline was launched for two road construction and paving projects in the districts of Sabr Al-Mawadim and Haifan, which are implemented by the General Administration of Community Initiatives

Source: Yemen News Agency