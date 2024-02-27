Launching coffee planting season and distributing 20,000 seedlings in Sana’a



The Office of Agriculture and Irrigation in Sana’a province and the sector associations in the province launched today,Tuesday, the coffee planting season by distributing 20,000 seedlings to farmers in coffee growing sites in the province’s districts.

At the inauguration in the village of Hamel, the isolation of Imam Al-Hadi, New Sana’a District, the governor’s advisor, Abdullah Al-Marouni, praised the efforts made to promote agricultural development by encouraging farmers to produce coffee as an important economic crop that contributes to supporting the national economy.

He stressed the importance of supporting the Agriculture Office and the Project Finance Unit, agricultural , fisheries initiatives, and encouraging citizens to expand coffee cultivation as a cash crop.

He stressed the keenness to promote coffee cultivation in the province, calling on citizens to turn to agriculture to achieve food security and achieve self-sufficiency in all crops.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Southern and Eastern Sector

Associations, Ali Al-Mudghamr and Abdul-Razzaq Al-Mukharafi, considered the distribution of coffee seedlings to farmers a positive step to encourage them to expand their cultivation and restore its position as one of the main agricultural crops in the province.

They stressed the importance of providing farmers’ needs of production means and requirements to ensure the advancement of the agricultural sector in the province.

The inauguration was attended by the Deputy Director of the Social Affairs Office in the province, Muhammad Al-Rishani, the President of the Yemen 2030 Foundation, Adnan Shibam, and the President of the Isolation Association, Hashim Al-Hamli.

Source: Yemen News Agency