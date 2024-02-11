Launch of second Digital Financial Consumer Forum tomorrow in Sanaa



The second digital financial consumer forum, organized by the Yemeni Society for Consumer Protection in partnership with the Central Bank of Yemen, will begin tomorrow in Sanaa for three days.





The president of the association, Fadl Mansour, explained in a statement to Saba that the forum will discuss working papers on the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence in the financial services sector and its impact on the consumer, with the participation of an elite group of experts, decision-makers, representatives of the financial and banking sector, and international participation via electrical circuits and the Internet.





He pointed out that the forum aims to discuss artificial intelligence techniques and its role in developing and improving the quality of digital financial services and to highlight the role of the financial sector and its trends towards raising the efficiency and level of quality of digital financial services.





Mansour considered the forum an opportunity to exchange experiences and learn about the best experiences and modern technologies through presentations and discussion sessions that will be enriched by a number of experts and specialists in the financial sector, which would develop and enhance the capabilities of financial institutions to develop, grow, and benefit from artificial intelligence technologies.





He noted the importance of developing and improving the quality of digital financial services and their role in expanding the scope of digital financial use and gaining consumer confidence









Source: Yemen News Agency





