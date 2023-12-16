  • Date: December 18, 2023
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf passes away, Sheikh Meshaal named successor


Amman: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died, minister of the Emiri Court Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Sabah announced on Saturday.

“With deep sadness and sorrow, we, the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement.

The Council of Ministers, meeting in emergency session, named Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah new emir, the Kuwaiti News Agency KUNA reported.
Source:Jordan News Agency

