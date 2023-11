Islamabad, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in the district of Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 3,220 individuals.

The assistance comes within the center’s project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency