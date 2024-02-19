King receives UAE Federal National Council speaker



Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UAE, and keenness to advance them further, especially at the parliamentary level.

Turning to regional developments, the King reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, while ensuring the sustainable flow of humanitarian aid.

His Majesty commended the UAE’s diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire, as well as its humanitarian efforts to support Gazans and continue to deliver aid.

House of Representatives Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency