King meets Ireland PM, warns against repercussions of continued aggression on Gaza



His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with Ireland Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday, warned against the dangerous repercussions of the continued aggression on Gaza, and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, King Abdullah called for pushing for an immediate ceasefire, and ending the siege to allow the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza residents, who are living through a real catastrophe.

His Majesty said Jordan is working relentlessly to alleviate the outcomes of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, by closely coordinating with UN and international organisations on the provision and delivery of the maximum possible volume of humanitarian and relief aid.

The King also met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and UK Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer separately, on the sidelines of the COP28.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Mi

nister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meetings.

Source: Jordan News Agency